e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Education / RPSC Junior Legal Officer admit card released, here’s the direct link to download

RPSC Junior Legal Officer admit card released, here’s the direct link to download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for junior legal officer recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at rpsc.rajasthan. gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2019 15:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) JLO Admit Card
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) JLO Admit Card(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for junior legal officer recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at rpsc.rajasthan. gov.in.

RPSC will conduct the written exam for junior legal officer exam on December 26 and 27, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e., morning and evening.

The morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The evening session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can also login at sso.rajasthan.gov.in by using their application number and date of birth.

How to download RPSC JLO admit card 2019: 

Visit the official website of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key in your login credential

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Dense fog, road blockades by police grounds hundreds at Delhi airport
Dense fog, road blockades by police grounds hundreds at Delhi airport
IPL Auction LIVE: KKR land Cummins for 15.5 cr, Maxwell goes for 10.75 cr
IPL Auction LIVE: KKR land Cummins for 15.5 cr, Maxwell goes for 10.75 cr
Protests over Citizenship law stir furore in Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Kolkata
Protests over Citizenship law stir furore in Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Kolkata
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
Akshay beats Salman, becomes top Bollywood star on Forbes Celebrity 100
Akshay beats Salman, becomes top Bollywood star on Forbes Celebrity 100
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News