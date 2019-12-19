RPSC Junior Legal Officer admit card released, here’s the direct link to download

education

Updated: Dec 19, 2019

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for junior legal officer recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at rpsc.rajasthan. gov.in.

RPSC will conduct the written exam for junior legal officer exam on December 26 and 27, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e., morning and evening.

The morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The evening session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can also login at sso.rajasthan.gov.in by using their application number and date of birth.



How to download RPSC JLO admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key in your login credential

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.