RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2018: Question papers released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:29 IST

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the question papers of School Lecturer exam 2018 on its official website.

The RPSC has released the School Lecturer exam 2018 question paper for Chemistry, G.K. Group B, Biology, History, Physics, Punjabi, Home Science, English, Geography, Sociology, Sanskrit Rajasthani, Public Admin, Political Science, Music, Maths, Hindi, GK Group C, GK-Group_A, Drawing and Painting Agriculture and Economics exams.

Interested candidates can download the question papers from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had conducted the School Lecturer exam 2018 from January 3 to January 13, 2020.

Note: Visit the official website of RPSC regularly for latest news and updates on the examination.