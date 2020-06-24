e-paper
RPSC school lecturers grade 1 result 2020 declared, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RPSC grade 1 result for Group A lecturer exam. The exam was conducted on January 3 and 4. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Edited by| Nandini
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RPSC grade 1 result for Group A lecturer exam. The exam was conducted on January 3 and 4. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC has also released the cutoff marks for the school lecturer exam.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to fill in the detailed application form and bring it along at the time of counselling. The documents verification process will also be done in the counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to read the official notice for more details.

How to check RPSC Result 2020:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the latest announcement tab, click on the link given for the result

A PDF file will open

Search your roll number in the list

Read the important information given in the official notice. Candidates can either the follow these steps to check their result or alternatively, click on this direct link to check RPSC Result 2020.

