RPSC SI result 2019 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check result pdf and cut off marks here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of exam to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI) in the state police on its official website. The examinations were held on October 7, 2018.

Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or at the bottom of the story.

RPSC has released the roll number of candidates who have been provisionally selected for the physical efficiency test (PET). A total of 11346 candidates have been shortlisted for PET.

The commission has also released the cutoff marks for the exam.

Cut-off marks for Sub Inspector/ Platoon Commander Exam-2016

FOR MALE POST: GEN 201.90 , GEN (TSP) 201.90, SC 161.89, ST 164.96, ST (TSP) 155.36, OBC 201.90, MBC 201.90, SAHARIYA N.A.

The answer key for the exam was released in January this year. Candidates could raise their objections online to the answer keys from January 5 to midnight of January 7.

