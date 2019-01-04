RPSC SI Answer Key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RPSC SI answer key: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the answer key for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the state police.The RPSC SI exams 2016 were conducted on October 7, 2018.

Candidates can check the answer key on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or click on the direct link given below.

Moreover, candidates can raise objections on the RPSC SI answer key between January 5 and 7 on the official website. No objection will be accepted after 12 in the midnight of January 7, 2019.

Here’s how to check the RPSC SI answer key

Visit the official website of RPSC.

Click on the links for RPSC SI answer keys under the news and events section.

A PDF file of RPSC SI answer keys will be displayed.

Here’s the direct link to check answer key of RPSC SI exam paper 1 - general Hindi

Here’s the direct link to check answer key of RPSC SI exam paper-2 general knowledge and general science

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:02 IST