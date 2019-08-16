New Delhi -°C
Friday, Aug 16, 2019
RRB Ahmedabad releases list of qualified candidates for JE CBT 2, check here
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the computer based test (CBT) second stage. Check full list here.education Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:04 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Ahmedabad has released a list of candidates’ roll numbers who have cleared the computer based test (CBT) first stage and qualified for the second stage exam. A total of 5958 candidates from RRB Ahmedabad have cleared the exam.
RRB had declared the results of junior engineer recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018) on August 13, 2019. RRB had conducted the exams for Junior engineer, JE (IT), DMS, CMA from May 22 to June 2, 2019 and June 26 to 28, 2019.
The RRB will conduct the CBT 2nd stage from August 28 to September 1, 2019. Candidates can also check their scorecard online at the official websites of their respective RRBs.
Check the merit list for RRB Ahmedabad here:
First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:04 IST
tags
more from education