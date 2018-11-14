RRB ALP 2018 second stage CBT exam postponed, check new dates here

Railway recruitment board has postponed the CBT second stage examination for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians against CEN 01/2018 . The exam that was scheduled on December 12 to 14 will now begin on December 24.

The fresh schedule will be uploaded on the website very soon.

RRB has published the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their merit and post preference along with the actual marks and normalised score.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released the result of the first stage exam or computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians (Group C) under CEN 01/2018 on November 3.

The syllabus for various exam trades has been published on the official websites of RRBs through a link. Candidates can download their exam trade syllabus by clicking on the relevant trade name.

Around 15 million people have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways.

Note: Visit the official website of RRBs regularly for latest news and updates.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:44 IST