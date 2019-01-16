RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 2nd stage CBT from tomorrow, here’s how to download

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the second stage computer based test (CBT) of Group C, ALP, Technician posts tomorrow, on January 17. The candidates can download the admit card through all the official websites of RRBs.

The examination will be held between January 21 and 23. According to the official notification, the admit card will be uploaded four days before the exam. Candidates whose exam will be on January 21, 2019 can download their admit card online from tomorrow.

RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card: How to check

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Click on the link that reads ‘stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’

Login using your application number

Download your admit card

Take its print out

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:52 IST