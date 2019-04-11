RRB ALP Technician aptitude test scheduled on April 16 postponed, check details here

RRB RRC CEN 01/2019 computer based aptitude test that was scheduled to be held on Apri 16 has been postponed. The RRB ALP CBT 2 results were declared on April 6. The exam was conducted on Januarhy 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP CBT 2 can view their individual scores and their shortlisting status for Computer Based Aptitude Test by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs . They will have to key in their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available up to April 16.

“Total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude test is eight times the Revised Vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs on 20-09-2018 for ALP from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP and secured minimum qualifying normalised marks of 35 in Part B and as per their merit in Part A and reservation category subject to securing minimum qualifying marks for the respective community,” the official notice reads.

According to the RRB notice flashing on the homepage, the fresh date of exam will be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to check the updates on the official websites of RRBs.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:13 IST