RRB ALP, technician vacancies increased to 64,371 from 26,502

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification saying that the vacancies for the posts of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians (Group C) under CEN 01/2018 has been increased to 64,371. In the original notification for the exam the RRB had notified 26,502 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians.

However, in a notification issued in August RRB had said that it is likely to be increase the vacancies to 60,000 from 26,502 provisional vacancies notified earlier. Now the vacancy position has been confirmed and the board has released the post wise details of the enhanced vacancies on its official websites. There are now 27,795 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 vacancies for various post of technicians.

However, Railways has reserved the right to increase or decrease the vacancies mentioned above as per the actual requirement of Railways at the time of empanelment of candidates.

RRB ALP, technician exam: Answer key and Objection tracker: Meanwhile, RRB has activated the link to raise objectionsagainst the provisional answer key of first stage CBT for ALP and technicians Group C posts (CEN 01/2018). Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so until 11.55pm on September 25. The answer key of the of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) first stage CBT for ALP and technicians Group C posts (CEN 01/2018) was released on September 14.

RRB ALP and technicians exam (first stage CBT): Here is the direct link to login for raising objection.

