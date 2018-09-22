RRB ALP CBT objection tracker 2018: Link to raise objections against answer key activated

The link to raise objections against the provisional answer key of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) first stage CBT for ALP and technicians Group C posts (CEN 01/2018) has been activated. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so until 11.55pm on September 25.

The answer key of the of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) first stage CBT for ALP and technicians Group C posts (CEN 01/2018) was released on September 14.

RRB ALP and technicians exam (first stage CBT): Here is the direct link to login for raising objection.

How to raise objections and what to keep in mind:

The user ID to login into objection form will be the application sequence number given on your mobile at the time of registration and the password will be the one received by you on your e-mail ID.

Read the instructions carefully before raising objections. Go through the questions and answers carefully and raise objections only in English. Ambiguous objection may not be considered and objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives.

Objections once submitted cannot be edited. In the question paper view, the correct answer is marked by a green tick mark. The question ID, which is used for all references, is mentioned to the right of the question. The status of the question - whether you answered it or not, is also mentioned to the right of the question. The option you chose during the exam is also shown there. Give your reason for raising objection/s with valid explanation or reference for it to be considered.

The answers are based on provisional answer keys. The answers may change during objection management. The result of the CBT will be based on the final answer key.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 10:07 IST