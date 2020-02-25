RRB assistant loco pilot, technicians results for withheld candidates announced at rrbald.gov.in

education

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:03 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for those candidates whose mark sheets have been withheld on account of either temporary medical fitness or in want of some documents/clarifications.

The RRB Recruitment result for various categories of ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) and technicians was released on the official website http://www.rrbald.gov.in/. The results were issued after submission of the documents.

“There are some candidates in temporary unfit list whose medical fitness certificates are still pending. The result of these candidates will be issued later on,” read the notification.

The board has released the roll numbers of the withheld candidates in ascending order. There is no merit list.

A list, which carries the name of all the candidates, has been sent to the Principal Chief Personal Officer, North Central Railway, Subedarganj, Prayagraj and Principal Chief Personal Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda house, New Delhi.

Candidates can check their result by following the below-listed steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB Allahabad

Step 2: Look for ‘Click here to view the Result/Clearance of Withheld candidates of ALP-Tech under CEN No. 01-2018’

Step 3: A new window open and a PDF will appear on screen

Step 4: Scroll down to check your roll number

Step 5: Download the file and read all the necessary documents required