RRB Group D Result 2019 on March 4, here’s how to check

The Railway Recruitment Board will on Monday declare the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018) result 2019 on its official website. The examination was held between September 17 and December 17, 2018.

The board will release the list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiancy Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The result is scheduled to be released after 3pm on Monday, March 4.

Those who have appeared in the exam can view their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Steps to Check RRB Group D Result 2018 after it is release

1) Visit the regional official website of RRB from where you have appeared

2) Click on link for Group D CBT result

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format in the login page that opens

4) Download the result and take a printout

Earlier, RRB officials had said that the Group D results are expected to be be declared by February 28.

Candidates who clear this exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

RRB Group D: Final answer Key

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Raising objections window was closed on January 19.

