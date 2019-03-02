RRB Group D result 2019 on March 4, official confirms

RRB Group D result 2019: The wait is over. The officials of railway recruitment board (RRB) has confirmed the date of result declaration for RRB Group D Exam 2018.

Over 1 crore candidates who had appeared for the RRB Group D exam 2018 are eagerly waiting for the results.

RRB official told Hindustan that the RRB Group D result will be declared by March 4.

Earlier, the RRB was to begin application for RRB NTPC recruitment for 1.3 lakh vacancies on February 28 which has now been pushed a day ahead and began on March 1

Earlier, the RRB officials had confirmed that the RRB Group D results will be declared by February 28 which kept the candidates waiting.

Thus, candidates are advised to keep checking the websites of their respective RRB.

Earlier, there were reports in the media that the result will be declared on February 13 and then media reports quoting a senior railway official said that the results will be declared on February 17.

RRB Group D exam was conducted in CBT(computer based test) mode. The candidates who qualify for the written test will have to appear in the physical efficiency test.

RRB Group D: Next level exam

Candidates who clear this exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

RRB Group D: Final answer Key

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Raising objections window was closed on January 19. The panel will consider the objections raised by candidates, if any, and release the final answer key before the results in February.

