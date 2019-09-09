RRB JE 2019 CBT 2: Exam city, date, mock link of rescheduled test to be out today

education

Sep 09, 2019

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has said that the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant against CEN 03/2018 will be held from September 19 for all candidates whose exam was rescheduled.

In a notification issued on Sunday, RRB said, “2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT) rescheduled on technical reasons etc., is now scheduled on 19.09.2019.”

The posts for which the second stage CBT has been rescheduled are Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

According to the latest schedule, candidates can view the exam city and date intimation, download travel Pass and find the mock test link for JE CBT 2 on the regional websites of RRBs from September 9, today. The admit card will be released on September 15, four days prior to the exam.

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam will be of 120 minutes duration and candidates will be asked to answer 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). One third marks of the question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

RRB had declared the result for CBT 1 last month.Visit the official regional websites of RRB for latest updates on the examination.

