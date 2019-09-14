RRB JE 2019 CBT 2: City intimation, travel pass, mock test link released. Admit card tomorrow

education

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:58 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation , travel authority pass and mock test link for RRB JE CBT 2 rescheduled exam on its official websites. The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card will be released tomorrow, on September 15,2 019.

RRB CBT 2nd stage for recruitment of Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant against CEN 03/2018 will be held from September 19 for those candidates whose exam was rescheduled.

Earlier, city intimation was scheduled to be released on September 9 which was delayed.

The posts for which the RRB second stage CBT has been rescheduled are Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

How to download RRB JE CBT 2 city initmation:

Visit the official website of RRB (any region)

Here’s the direct link

Under CEN 03/18 category, find a link that reads ‘City Intimation Advice/Free Travel Authority for Eligible Candidates/Mock Test for Rescheduled Candidates of 2nd Stage CBT’

A new page will open

Chose your RRB region

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number and date of birth and click on Login

Your city intimation will be displayed on screen

Click on the link given to download your travel pass

Take a print out of the free travel pass

RRB JE CBT 2 EXAM PATTERN:

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam will be of 120 minutes duration and candidates will be asked to answer 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). One third marks of the question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

RRB had declared the result for CBT 1st stage exam last month.

Visit the official regional websites of RRB for latest updates on the examination.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 09:58 IST