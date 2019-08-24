RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 released. Direct link to download e-call letter here

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:30 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for its junior engineer recruitment computer based test (CBT) 2nd stage that will be conducted on August 28, 2019.

RRB will be releasing the e- call letters for other exams that will be conducted on August 29 and onwards from tomorrow.

According to the notice given on the RRB website, the admit card for RRB JE CBT 2 will be released four days prior to the exam. So, candidates can expect their admit cards on August 24, 2019.

RRB has already released the city intimation, travel Pass and mock test link for JE CBT 2 on its regional websites.

The city intimation indicates the name of the city in which the candidates will have their center. RRB has also provided free train pass for the candidates that can be downloaded from the RRB regional websites.

RRB had declared the result for CBT 1 on August 13 along with the schedule for CBT 2. According to the schedule, RRB CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to September 1.

Here’s the direct link to download region- wise RRB JE CBT 2 e- call letter

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 14:30 IST