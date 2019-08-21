RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 to be released on this date

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:50 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for its junior engineer recruitment computer based test (CBT) 2nd stage.

RRB has already released the city intimation, travel Pass and mock test link for JE CBT 2 on its regional websites.

The city intimation indicates the name of the city in which th candidates will have their center. RRB has also provided free train pass for the candidates that can be downloaded from the RRB regional websites.

RRB had declared the result for CBT 1 on August 13 along with the schedule for CBT 2. According to the schedule, RRB CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to September 1.

Moreover, according to the notice given on the RRB website, the admit card for RRB JE CBT 2 will be released four days prior to the exam.

So, candidates can expect their admit cards on August 24, 2019.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of their regional RRB for latest update.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 08:53 IST