RRB Level 1 form: Final decision on rejected application forms, list of candidates today

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will today release the list of candidates whose rejected application forms for level-1 posts have been reconsidered and accepted.

Earlier,RRB had issued an important notice for the candidates whose application form for RRC CEN 01/2019 for level- 1 post was rejected in which it had stated that the candidates have been given a chance to send complaints online if their application form has been rejected and they will re-check the forms. The final decision was to be taken on September 6.

Candidates who had submitted their complaints before August 23 can check the final list of candidates today at the official website of RRB.

Earlier, the decision was to be taken on August 31 which was then postponed to September 6, 2019.

In the recent notice issued by RRB on August 30, it has been informed that the decision will be a bit delayed. They will intimate the candidates about their status of application forms on September 6.

RRC will conduct the computer based recruitment test in the month of September- October. The dates will be released soon. RRC will conduct the recruitment test to fill 103769 vacancies for level- 1 posts.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:17 IST