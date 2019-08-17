RRB releases important notice for rejected applications of RRC Level 1 posts CEN 01 2019, submit complaints now

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice for the candidates whose application was rejected for the recruitment of Level -1 post under CEN 01/2019.



Candidates had earlier complained about the rejection of their applications due to some discrepancy despite submitting everything correctly.

RRB has in the latest notice said that it has decided to give further chance to the candidates who are still dissatisfied with the reasons of rejection.

These candidates can again submit the complaints against the rejection of their application online. RRB has made a link available for submitting the complaints, on its official website.

Candidates can find the link on the official website of their regional RRBs or get the direct links below and submit the complaints by entering their registration number and logging in.

The link has been activated on August 17, today at 12 noon and will be active till 11:59 pm of August 23. RRB will then take the final decision by August 31, 2019.

