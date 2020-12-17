e-paper
Home / Education / RRB NTPC admit card 2020 to be released on December 24, exam begins from Dec 28

RRB NTPC admit card 2020 to be released on December 24, exam begins from Dec 28

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: The recruitment exam will be held from December 28 to January 13 for which the admit card will be released four days prior to the exam. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC admit card from December 24 onwards.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
RRB NTPC admit card 2020 date announced
RRB NTPC admit card 2020 date announced(PTI)
         

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the schedule for its non-technical popular categories (NTPC)recruitment exam. The RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28 to January 13 for which the admit card will be released four days prior to the exam. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC admit card from December 24 onwards.

The link for viewing exam city and date of exam and downloading of travel pass for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days before the commencement of their exam.

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly,” the official notice reads.

