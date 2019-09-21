RRB Paramedical Recruitment document verification: Second chance given for absentees

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:52 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted a document verification round for the candidates who have cleared the RRB Paramedical recruitment exams. The DV was conducted from September 17 to 19.

Candidates who were absent in the RRB paramedical document verification round in Chandigarh will be given a second chance.

Candidates will not be issued a new call letter. The date and time will be notified to them on their registered email ID and contact numbers.

“Some of the candidates were absent for the above DV. It has now been decided to give a second and final opportunity for DV to the candidates remaining absent on scheduled date due to valid reasons beyond the control of the candidates e.g. University/Govt. Examination, Personal Sickness etc.,” an official notice reads.

However, the candidates will have to bring a valid proof stating their reasons for not appearing in the round.

“Candidates are advised to bring the original E-Call Letter issued for the earlier DV alongwith all the original documents mentioned in the E-Call Letter according to CEN-02/2019 and 02 sets of photocopy of the documents, “ it reads further.

