RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor, Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi) admit card released

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the admit cards for Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi Worker Quota) Exam 2018. The examination will be held on March 3, 2019 in two sessions. The first session will be held between 11 am and 1pm while the second session will be held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The first session examination will be held for recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor while the second session will be held for recruitment of Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi Worker Quota).

The examinations are being held to fill 1832 vacancies of Agriculture Supervisor and 309 vacancies of Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi Worker Quota). Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully. Admit cards will not be sent by post.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor/ Supervise Women admit card 2018: Here’s how to download

1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

2) Click on the link for ‘admit card’

3) Click on Download admit card for ‘Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2018’or ‘Supervisor(Women)(Anganwadi Worker Quota) - 2018

4) Click on get admit card

5) Enter application number, date of birth and click on Get admit card

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of RSMSSB for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 15:53 IST