Home / Education / RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Application window for 1219 vacancies to re-open soon

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Application window for 1219 vacancies to re-open soon

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: The aspirants who could not apply for the posts due to lockdown will now get another opportunity. In a notice issued on its website, the board said that the application window will be reopened soon and the application correction window for those who have already applied will be activated later.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:10 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020 update
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020 update(File)
         

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has decided to give another opportunity to candidates who could not apply for the junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam 2020. The deadline to apply for the JE recruitment exam was April 2.

The aspirants who could not apply for the posts due to lockdown will now get another opportunity. In a notice issued on its website, the board said that the application window will be reopened soon and the application correction window for those who have already applied will be activated later. Revised schedule for the exam will be notified in the due course of time.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for regular updates.

Aspirants aged between 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply.

The RSMSSB JE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1219 vacancies of Junior engineer including 105 vacancies for scheduled areas and 1114 for non-scheduled areas.

Check official notice here

