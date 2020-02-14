RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: 1054 vacancies for engineers notified
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: 1054 vacancies of Junior Engineer post has been notified.The online application process will begin from March 4 and end on April 2. The vacancies are available for degree and diploma holder engineers in civil, electrical and mechanical engineeringeducation Updated: Feb 14, 2020 08:55 IST
Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineer posts.There are a total of 1054 vacancies. Candidates can apply online at www.rajasthan.gov.in.
The online application process will begin from March 4 and end on April 2. The vacancies are available for degree and diploma holder engineers in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering. The eligibility for different posts varies. Candidates are advised to check the official notification and apply for the same.
Candidates between 18 to 40 years of age can apply for the posts.
Check official notification here
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
Total Posts of Junior Engineer (JE) - 1054 Posts
PWD Department
Civil (Graduate) – 276 Posts
Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts
Electrical (Graduate) – 29 Posts
Electrical (Diploma) – 6 Posts
Department of Water Resources
Civil (Graduate) – 149 Posts
Civil (Diploma) – 307 Posts
Electrical (Graduate) – 2 Posts
Electrical (Diploma) – 4 Posts
Public Health Department
Civil (Graduate) – 66 Posts
Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts
Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board
Civil (Graduate) - 59
Civil (Diploma) - 15
Electrical (Graduate) - 4
Electrical (Diploma) - 1