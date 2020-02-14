RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: 1054 vacancies for engineers notified

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 08:55 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineer posts.There are a total of 1054 vacancies. Candidates can apply online at www.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online application process will begin from March 4 and end on April 2. The vacancies are available for degree and diploma holder engineers in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering. The eligibility for different posts varies. Candidates are advised to check the official notification and apply for the same.

Candidates between 18 to 40 years of age can apply for the posts.

Check official notification here

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Total Posts of Junior Engineer (JE) - 1054 Posts

PWD Department

Civil (Graduate) – 276 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) – 29 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) – 6 Posts

Department of Water Resources

Civil (Graduate) – 149 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 307 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) – 2 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) – 4 Posts

Public Health Department

Civil (Graduate) – 66 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts

Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board

Civil (Graduate) - 59

Civil (Diploma) - 15

Electrical (Graduate) - 4

Electrical (Diploma) - 1