e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Education / RSMSSB Lab Assistant final result 2018 declared, check merit list here

RSMSSB Lab Assistant final result 2018 declared, check merit list here

RSMSSB Lab Assistant final result 2018 declared. Candidates can check their result online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download merit list here.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:55 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSMSSB Lab Assistant final result 2018 out
RSMSSB Lab Assistant final result 2018 out(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final result for the post of lab assistant. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB had conducted the written exam on February 3 and the document verification was done on November 13 and 14, 2019.

The recruitment drive was conducted to recruit 1200 lab assistants.

Click here to download RSMSSB lab assistant result 2019.

How to check RSMSSB LA Result 2019: 

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘LA 2018: final list of selected candidates’ under the ‘Latest News’ section

Click on download button

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number in the merit list

 

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News