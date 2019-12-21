RSMSSB Lab Assistant final result 2018 declared, check merit list here

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:55 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final result for the post of lab assistant. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB had conducted the written exam on February 3 and the document verification was done on November 13 and 14, 2019.

The recruitment drive was conducted to recruit 1200 lab assistants.

Click here to download RSMSSB lab assistant result 2019.

How to check RSMSSB LA Result 2019:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘LA 2018: final list of selected candidates’ under the ‘Latest News’ section

Click on download button

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number in the merit list