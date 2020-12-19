Sainik School in Nalanda allows admission to girls

education

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:34 IST

Here’s the great opportunity for the girls in the state who aspire to prove themselves in defence services. They now have the facility of the military training which will open up the floodgate of opportunities either in the army or in the air force or in naval services.

The Sainik School at Nalanda, the only of this kind in the state, has been allowed by the Ministry of defence to let the girls join the institution and be a part of the military training imparted by the Sainik School.

Col Tamojeet Biswas, principal, Sainik School, Nalanda, said the Defence Ministry has allowed enrollment of girls in the school. “The state government wanted this kind of facility here and had taken initiative in this direction. The Ministry of Defence was requested to allow the girls also to join military training.,” he said.

Biswas said the preparations for the enrollment of girls in the institution has been started and from April 2021, girl cadets will also be imparted military training, he added. “After this training they may join either navy., army or air force and may make their families and the entire state proud of their achievements,” he said.

Col said that the Sainik School has been basically a part of the Ministry of Defence. “It was first set up in the country in 1963 after the Indo- China war. In fact, it was decided to have the civilians the facility of military training and it was set up in every state,” he said.

Biswas said that the Sainik School at Nalanda is one among those institutions. It’s a residential school with the facility of education from Standard VI to XII. At present there are over 550 boys in the institution who attend regular education and military training. “From the new session girl cadets will also be there,” he said.