Sainik School Result for entrance exam 2019 announced, check details here

All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSE) 2019 results for class 6 and 9 have been released on its official website. Candidates can check their results on its official website at sainikschooltvm.nic.in

The PDF released on the website carries a list of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the admission. The selected candidates are shortlisted for the next phase of exam i.e., the medical examination.

The written exams were conducted on January 6, 2019 at various centres of India.

An official notice of Sainik School reads, “More candidates may be added to the merit list of Class VI based on the results of the reexam to be held on 24 Feb 2019 for candidates appearing in exam centres of three Sainik Schools viz SS Rewa, SS Satara and SS Sujanpur Tira.”

Medical examination is likely to be held from February 11 onwards, the notice reads.

AISSE Sainik School Results 2019: Here’s how check

Visit the official website of the Sainik school of your region

Click on ‘Admissions’ tab

Click on the ‘AISSEE ’

Click on Results of Class 6 or 9

The merit list of shortlisted students will open

Check for your name and roll number

Download and take its print out.

Click here to check the addresses of various centre

Click here to check the official notice of AISSE 2019

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:07 IST