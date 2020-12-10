e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 8500 vacancies, here’s direct link

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 8500 vacancies, here’s direct link

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for 8500 vacancies for apprenticeship in SBI. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in on or before December 10, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020
         

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for SBI apprentice recruitment 2020 will close on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The online application process for the recruitment of 8500 apprentices in various zones began on November 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in. The SBI apprenticeship examination will be held in the month of January, 2021.

SBI Apprenticeship Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute before October 31, 2020.

Age Limit: 

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

top news
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In