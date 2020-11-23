SBI CBO admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download

e-paper
SBI CBO admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI CBO admit card 2020.
SBI CBO admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

SBI CBO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Circle Based Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.

According to the schedule, the SBI will conduct the Circle Based Officers recruitment exam on November 28, 2020.

Direct link to download SBI CBO admit card 2020.

How to download SBI CBO admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers

On the homepage, go to the “Join SBI” and click on the link that reads, “Current openings”

Scroll down and click on the link that reads, “Download Exam Call Letter,” appearing under the “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credential and login

The SBI CBO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

