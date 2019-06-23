SBI Clerk 2019 day 2 exam analysis: Paper similar to day 1 pattern. Read expert comment here

State Bank of India conducted the Clerical Exam 2019 on the second day today, for the recruitment of Junior Associates in the bank. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in four different shifts today. Approximately 15 Lakh students across the country are appearing for the exam this year.

On Day 2, in the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was moderate. English was the easiest and most scoring section. It was mostly similar to yesterday’s pattern. However, ‘Find the correct sentence’ was a new topic asked today. The Numerical Ability section was between easy to moderate in difficulty level with maximum questions from simplification. While the Reasoning ability section was moderate in difficulty level with majority of questions asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement. The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The sections were sequenced in the order of English, Numerical Ability followed by Reasoning Ability.

Section wise analysis:

English Language: The reading comprehension was based on Job experience. In Cloze Test, Old pattern was asked.

Reasoning Ability: In this section, there were 19 questions from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement from topics of Linear Arrangement, Order & Ranking and Square Arrangement.

Numerical Ability: This section had about 13 questions from Simplification along with other topics like Number Series, Data Interpretation. Miscellaneous Questions were asked from partnership, age-based problems, simple interest & compound interest, boat and stream, time, speed & distance, ratio-based and percentage-based problems.

Questions for good attempt:

All those students who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk examination are advised to maintain and speed and accuracy while solving the exam. Your aim should be to attempt 70 plus questions correctly to crack the exam.

The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the SBI Clerk aspirants.

(The author is Vijay Jha Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup)

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 12:23 IST