SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: Registration underway, read details and apply now

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:27 IST

Hurry up! The online registration process for the SBI clerk recruitment will be ending on January 26, 2020. Apply before it’s too late. Are you among those who are waiting for the last date of the registration, if yes, please don’t because on that date the servers usually get slow and the registration could become a tiresome and frustrating exercise for you.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies of the clerk. Out of which, 7870 vacancies are for general recruitment and 130 for special recruitment.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized varsity or an equivalent qualification from a central government recognised university.

Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Find the notification of SBI Clerk and click on ‘Apply online’

3.A form will appear on the display screen

4.Fill in all the requisite details and upload all supporting documents

5.Pay the application fee online and proceed

6.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference