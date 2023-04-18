SBI PO Final result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, download result here
SBI PO Final result 2023 released on the official website at sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India declared the final result for the SBI Probationary Officers recruitment examination 2023 on April 18. Candidates can check the result on the official website at www.sbi.co.in.
The SBI PO Main examination result was announced on March 10. The Group Exercise & Interview were held in April 2023.The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2023, and the result was announced on March 10. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization.
Here's the direct link to check the result
SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the final result for the PO
A PDF file will be displayed on the screen
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The SBI PO result pdf is given below: