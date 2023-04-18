Home / Education / SBI PO Final result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, download result here

SBI PO Final result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, download result here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2023 09:08 PM IST

SBI PO Final result 2023 released on the official website at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India declared the final result for the SBI Probationary Officers recruitment examination 2023 on April 18. Candidates can check the result on the official website at www.sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Final result 2023 released at sbi.co.in, download result here(HT File)
SBI PO Final result 2023 released at sbi.co.in, download result here(HT File)

The SBI PO Main examination result was announced on March 10. The Group Exercise & Interview were held in April 2023.The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2023, and the result was announced on March 10. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization.

Here's the direct link to check the result

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the final result for the PO

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SBI PO result pdf is given below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi result sbi po + 1 more
sbi result sbi po
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out