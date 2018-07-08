SBI PO prelims analysis July 8, 2018: Slot 3

SBI probationary officer (PO) preliminary examination is being held in four time slots in a day: two in the morning and two slots in the evening. Today is the third day of the examination. A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes in each slot. All the sections, except English language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25 mark.

Analysis of SBI PO prelims exam of July 8: Slot 3





Reading Comprehension (RC) was moderate-moderate. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

DI part was calculative and time taking. The questions on Number Series were moderate to difficult. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Partnership, Profit, Loss & Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, SI/CI, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Analytical reasoning sets were moderate-lengthy, not easy. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

(All information on cut-offs, analysis, answer key, and scores are based on independent analysis and evaluation made by Career Launcher. Career Launcher does not take responsibility for any decision that might be taken, based on this information. Garg is mentor, Career Launcher, Views expressed here are personal)