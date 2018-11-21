SBI recruitment 2018: Notification for posts of specialist cadre officer, check details here
The application process will begin on November 22 and the last date for the same is December 6. Also, the last date of fee payment is December 6, 2018.education Updated: Nov 21, 2018 14:05 IST
State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notifications for recruitment of 38 posts of specialist cadre officer on contract basis.
A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.
Posts include:
Vice President (Sector Specialist): 03 Posts
Vice President (Structuring & Syndication): 02 Posts
Assistant Vice President (Sector Specialist): 07 Posts
Manager(Sector Specialist): 11 Posts
Manager (Structuring & Syndication): 04 Posts
Faculty, SBICB Hyderabad (Marketing): 01 Post
Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking): 01 Post
Vice President (Digital Marketing): 01 Post
Vice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 01 Post
Senior Manager (Marcom): 01 Post
Marketing Executive SBIL Kolkata: 01 Post
Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 01 Post
Senior Manager (Events & Sponsorships): 01 Post
Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 03 Posts
First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:05 IST