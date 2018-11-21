SBI recruitment 2018: Notification for posts of specialist cadre officer, check details here

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notifications for recruitment of 38 posts of specialist cadre officer on contract basis.

The application process will begin on November 22 and the last date for the same is December 6. Also, the last date of fee payment is December 6, 2018.

Check the official notification here

A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Posts include:

Vice President (Sector Specialist): 03 Posts

Vice President (Structuring & Syndication): 02 Posts

Assistant Vice President (Sector Specialist): 07 Posts

Manager(Sector Specialist): 11 Posts

Manager (Structuring & Syndication): 04 Posts

Faculty, SBICB Hyderabad (Marketing): 01 Post

Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking): 01 Post

Vice President (Digital Marketing): 01 Post

Vice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 01 Post

Senior Manager (Marcom): 01 Post

Marketing Executive SBIL Kolkata: 01 Post

Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 01 Post

Senior Manager (Events & Sponsorships): 01 Post

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 03 Posts

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:05 IST