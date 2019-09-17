e-paper
SBI Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 700 apprentice posts, apply at sbi.co.in/careers

State Bank of India has released a notification for the recruitment for 700 vacancies for the post of apprentice. The online application process starts today, September 17. The last date to apply is October 6.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:52 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 700 apprentice posts(SBI)
         

With this recruitment State Bank of India proposes to engage apprentices in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Haryana – 150 Posts

Punjab – 400 Posts

Himachal Pradesh – 150 Posts

Age limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.08.2019.

The tentative exam date is October 23 for which the admit card will be released on October 15.

Candidates will be selected through written test and test of local language.

The specified local languages of the states are as under:

Haryana ---Hindi/ Punjabi

Punjab-------Punjabi/ Hindi

Himachal Pradesh -------Hindi

Stipend: Rs. 8000/- Per month

How to apply:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the following website https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com or https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/ careers.

Click here to check official notification

Click here to apply online

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 15:51 IST

