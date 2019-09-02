SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for medical officer posts before September 19, earn up to 15 lakh

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:04 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for bank medical officers. There are a total of 56 vacancies. If you have a MBBS degree or you are a post- graduate medical practitioner, you can apply for the posts.

The application process for SBI medical officer posts has already begun from August 27 and will conclude on September 19, 2019.

Candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers portal. The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Pay Scale:

Approximate CTC at Metro Rs 13.30 lacs to 15.25 lacs

Educational Qualifications:

MBBS from any recognised University / College approved by Medical Council of India (MCI) as on March 31, 2019.

Experience:

a) Those having MBBS Degree: Minimum 5 Years’ Experience as a General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (31.03.2019) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) {National Medical Commission (NMC)} or State Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship will not be counted for eligibility)

b) Those having Post Graduate Degree: Minimum 3 Years’ Experience as a General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (31.03.2019) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) {National Medical Commission (NMC)} or State Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship will not be counted for eligibility).

Age limit:

Maximum 35 years as on 31st March 2019

Selection Process:

Interview: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit List: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 15:04 IST