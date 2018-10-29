SC wants SSC exam cancelled, asks govt for its views

The Supreme Court on Monday favoured cancelling the Staff Selection Commission’s graduate-level examination in 2017, observing that it was too difficult to ascertain how many aspirants took benefit of the malpractices.

The top court hasn’t passed any orders on quashing the exam today but asked the central government for its response.

In August, the Supreme Court had stopped the SSC from announcing results of the combined graduate level examination.

It had then remarked that the entire system appeared to be tainted and it could not allow candidates who took advantage of the malpractices to get into government service.

Several irregularities were reported in the SSC’s combined graduate level exam, held in February, followed by allegations that the paper had been leaked, leading to a massive protests by aspirants who also alleged mass cheating.

The Centre had in March ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the incident as the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the matter.The CBI had in May filed registered an FIR against 17 persons, including 10 employees of Sify Technologies Pvt Ltd, in connection with the leak of paper for the examination.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:03 IST