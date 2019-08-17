SCCL Recruitment 2019: 88,585 vacancies in South Central Coalfields for engineers, graduate, 10th, 12th pass, apply now
SCCL Recruitment 2019: The posts include Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Draughtsmen, Fitter and many other.
SCCL Recruitment 2019: South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCL) or SCCLCIL is offering 88585 vacancies for various posts. Candidates can apply online for the posts before November 19, 2019.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of online CBT and written test.
Details of vacancy and educational qualification
MTS Surveyor- 20390 --- 8th, 10th pass
Accounts Clerks- 322 -- 12th pass
Accountants- 140 --- Graduation with any discipline
Junior Clerk- 382 ---12th pass
Computer Operator and Pro Assistance- 5224 --Diploma/ any graduation
Stenographer English- 1600 ---12th pass
Stenographer Hindi- 1600 ---12th pass
Secretarial Assistant- 560 -- any graduation
Electrician- 5970 ---ITI/ Diploma
Fitter Posts- 4376 --- ITI/ Ḍiploma
Welder (Gas and Electric)- 3200 -- Trade certificate
Welder (Mig & Arg)-4380 -- Trade certificate
Turner- 7430 -- Trade Certificate
Machinists- 6135 -- ITI/ Diploma
Diesel Mechanic- 4850 --ITI/ Diploma
Draughtsman (Civil) -2480 --- Diploma/ B Tech
Draughtsman (Mechanical)- 3798 -- Diploma/ B Tech
Plumber- 5670 ---Trade certificate
Trade Supervisors- 2230 -- Diploma
Carpenter- 4200 --Trade certificate
Heavy Vehicle Drivers- 1250 --- license
Fork Lift Operators- 720 --Trade certificate
Junior Civil Engineer- 640 --- Diploma/ B Tech
Junior Mechanical Engineers- 430 --- Diploma/ B Tech
Junior Electrical Engineer- 430 -- Diploma/ B Tech
Assistant Manager- 178-- Any graduation
First Published: Aug 17, 2019