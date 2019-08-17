e-paper
Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

SCCL Recruitment 2019: 88,585 vacancies in South Central Coalfields for engineers, graduate, 10th, 12th pass, apply now

SCCL Recruitment 2019: The posts include Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Draughtsmen, Fitter and many other.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SCCL Recruitment 2019: 88585 vacancies on offer
SCCL Recruitment 2019: 88585 vacancies on offer(HT File)
         

SCCL Recruitment 2019: South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCL) or SCCLCIL is offering 88585 vacancies for various posts. Candidates can apply online for the posts before November 19, 2019.

The posts include Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Draughtsmen, Fitter and many other.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online CBT and written test.

Details of vacancy and educational qualification

MTS Surveyor- 20390 --- 8th, 10th pass

Accounts Clerks- 322 -- 12th pass

Accountants- 140 --- Graduation with any discipline

Junior Clerk- 382 ---12th pass

Computer Operator and Pro Assistance- 5224 --Diploma/ any graduation

Stenographer English- 1600 ---12th pass

Stenographer Hindi- 1600 ---12th pass

Secretarial Assistant- 560 -- any graduation

Electrician- 5970 ---ITI/ Diploma

Fitter Posts- 4376 --- ITI/ Ḍiploma

Welder (Gas and Electric)- 3200 -- Trade certificate

Welder (Mig & Arg)-4380 -- Trade certificate

Turner- 7430 -- Trade Certificate

Machinists- 6135 -- ITI/ Diploma

Diesel Mechanic- 4850 --ITI/ Diploma

Draughtsman (Civil) -2480 --- Diploma/ B Tech

Draughtsman (Mechanical)- 3798 -- Diploma/ B Tech

Plumber- 5670 ---Trade certificate

Trade Supervisors- 2230 -- Diploma

Carpenter- 4200 --Trade certificate

Heavy Vehicle Drivers- 1250 --- license

Fork Lift Operators- 720 --Trade certificate

Junior Civil Engineer- 640 --- Diploma/ B Tech

Junior Mechanical Engineers- 430 --- Diploma/ B Tech

Junior Electrical Engineer- 430 -- Diploma/ B Tech

Assistant Manager- 178-- Any graduation

Click here to apply online

 Download official notification here

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 10:09 IST

