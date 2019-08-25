School building washed away in Bihar

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:34 IST

An upgraded middle school building washed away on Friday in raging Ganga water here while scores of houses and educational institutions are facing similar threats in Amdabad block, Katihar.

“The upgraded middle school, Baboolbanna falling under Amdabad block, was washed away in the fury of Ganga and it is in rampage mood once again,” said a government official posted at Amdabad block.

He said several buildings of educational institutions have already been washed away in Amdabad block in recent weeks.

Manihari sub divisional officer (SDO) Sandeep Kumar who is monitoring the situation said, “We are keeping a watch and all possible help will be given to the affected people.”

District education officer (DEO) Katihar Deobind Kumar Singh said “We shifted the students in other school in July seeing the threat.”

He added, “There are three to four other schools in Amdabad block facing same threats.”

“Villagers are living under constant fear seeing the fury of Ganga” Md Jahangir Alam a resident of Baboolbanna said.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 16:34 IST