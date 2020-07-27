e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / School for meritorious students to be opened in Uttarakhand, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

School for meritorious students to be opened in Uttarakhand, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The candidates will have to clear a state-level entrance test for admission into this school which will have Classes 6 to 12, Rawat said addressing students as part of the state government’s e-Samvad programme.         

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dehradun
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.(HT file)
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.(HT file)
         

A school for meritorious students will be opened in Uttarakhand which will give free education to poor children, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on Monday.

The candidates will have to clear a state-level entrance test for admission into this school which will have Classes 6 to 12, Rawat said addressing students as part of the state government’s e-Samvad programme.         

The school will charge fees from students with a good financial background and use the money for educating children from poor backgrounds for free, he said.          

Reiterating the state government’s commitment for quality higher education, the chief minister spoke about his plans to open a national law college, a residential science college for post graduate studies and research besides a skill development college in the state.

        He asked students to work hard assuring them of all support from the state government.

Citing an example, he said a student from Chamoli was selected for admission in the London School of Arts and all arrangements for his education abroad were made by the government.

        Asking them not to rest till they achieve their goal in life, he said they should draw inspiration from former president A P J Abdul Kalam who was not disheartened by his rejection at an interview held in Dehradun for a job in the armed forces.

“He (Kalam) went to Rishikesh, took the guidance of a saint and grew up to become one of the country’s top scientists and later its president,” Rawat said.

Citing another inspiring example, the chief minister said there is an IAS officer in Uttarakhand who was earlier working as a labourer.

Describing patriotism as the best of all human virtues, he said students can chose any career they want but doing something for the country should be their ultimate goal in life.

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In