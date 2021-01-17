Schools, colleges to remain shut in Thane till further orders
Schools and colleges in Thane civic limits will remain closed until further orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Saturday.
A circular on this was issued by Thane Municipal Corporation DMC Vijay Mhasal during the day.
On Friday, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said she had informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that schools can be reopened for Classes 5 to 8 from January 27.
However, local authorities, including collectors, municipal commissioners and district civil surgeons will have to assess the ground situation before taking a call on reopening schools and colleges, Gaikwad had added.
Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.
