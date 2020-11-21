Schools in Thane district to remain closed till December 31

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:39 IST

The schools in Thane district will remain closed till December 31 in view of the coronavirus situation, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday.

Though the pandemic is under control in the district there is fear of second wave, so the reopening of schools was deferred, officials said.

Earlier, schools were supposed to start from November 23. Online classes will continue.