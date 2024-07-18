Schools resume classes post summer vacations in Kashmir amid pleas by parents for extension owing to rising temperatures

Despite demands for an extension in vacations by some parents, the schools opened in Kashmir on Thursday after remaining closed for summer vacations. Schools in Kashmir resume classes post summer vacations. (HT File photo/ Representational image)

From early morning students could be seen rushing to their respective schools after 10 days of vacations.

“After 10 days we met our friends and also teachers. The teaching process started immediately. Although a good number of students were absent,” said a class-6 girl.

The parents had been demanding an extension of summer vacation owing to the hot and humid weather.

Ironically, the summer vacations for colleges and universities have just started and will end in the second half of next week.

“In Kashmir, colleges are closed from July 15 for summer vacation, but schools reopen on July 18 after just 10 days. How are younger students supposed to stay cool when college students get to chill at home? Can the Director of School Education explain the logic behind this decision?,” the J&K students association had said in a post on X.

The association urged the Lieutenant Governor to reconsider the decision. “Given the intense heat, it would be a great relief to extend the summer vacation for young students,” it said.

The school education department issued a cleanliness advisory on X and ordered the Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers, and heads of Institutions to follow the same.

It asked the officials to ensure that all premises, including classrooms, corridors, and common areas, are thoroughly cleaned.

“Clean and disinfect water tanks to ensure safe drinking water,” it said.