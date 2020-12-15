e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Science stream classes to resume in higher education institutes in MP from Jan 1

Science stream classes to resume in higher education institutes in MP from Jan 1

The classes of science stream which were physically shut due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh from January 1, said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhopal
Representative picture
Representative picture(REUTERS)
         

The classes of science stream which were physically shut due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh from January 1, said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

“From January 1, all classes of science stream will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh. Classes of final year UG and PG courses will resume from January 10. Social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed,” said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in a video statement.

“If all remains well, we will make the decision for resuming classes of other streams from January 20. We will inspect the institutes to check whether guidelines are being followed or not,” he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,837 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Recovered cases in the state stand at 2,07,337 and death toll stands at 3,404.

top news
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
2 Maoists held in Bihar’s West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
2 Maoists held in Bihar’s West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In