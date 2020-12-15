Science stream classes to resume in higher education institutes in MP from Jan 1

education

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:15 IST

The classes of science stream which were physically shut due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh from January 1, said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

“From January 1, all classes of science stream will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh. Classes of final year UG and PG courses will resume from January 10. Social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed,” said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in a video statement.

“If all remains well, we will make the decision for resuming classes of other streams from January 20. We will inspect the institutes to check whether guidelines are being followed or not,” he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,837 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Recovered cases in the state stand at 2,07,337 and death toll stands at 3,404.