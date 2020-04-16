e-paper
Home / Education / Semester exams in next academic year in Tamil Nadu

Semester exams in next academic year in Tamil Nadu

In a statement issued here, the government said educational institutions in the state were closed on April 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
(HT File)
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said the final college semester exams will be held in the next academic year.

In a statement issued here, the government said educational institutions in the state were closed on April 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since the students from outside Tamil Nadu and India were studying in colleges in the state, the semester exams will be held soon after the next academic year starts.

