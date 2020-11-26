e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Setting up Constitution Parks in varsities to bring awareness among youth: Rajasthan Governor

Setting up Constitution Parks in varsities to bring awareness among youth: Rajasthan Governor

He said Constitution Parks in universities will bring awareness among the youth of the country and help them develop an understanding of the balance between rights and duties of citizens.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(PTI file )
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday the Constitution is not only the supreme legislation of the country, but also the holy book that governs the world’s largest democracy.

He said Constitution Parks in universities will bring awareness among the youth of the country and help them develop an understanding of the balance between rights and duties of citizens.

Mishra was addressing the virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Constitution Park at Mohan Lal Sukhadia University on Constitution Day on Thursday.

He said the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Park in universities is that the youth become aware about their constitutional rights and duties.

The Governor said it was a philosophy that the Constitution has Indian civilisation and culture. Referring to the portrait carved by Rajasthan’s noted artist Kripal Singh Shekhawat on the original copy of the Constitution, he said it is a matter of pride for the state.

He said the people are aware of the rights given in the Constitution but do not know their duties. There should be active intervention of the people for their interests in democracy, the Governor said.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University, Om Thanvi said the initiative to construct a Constitution Park in every university is unique step in the country.

tags
top news
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Arrested activist Stan Swamy, 83, files fresh plea requesting straw again
Arrested activist Stan Swamy, 83, files fresh plea requesting straw again
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In