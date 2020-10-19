e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Several IIMs, IITs and other institutes opened in last few years: PM Modi

Several IIMs, IITs and other institutes opened in last few years: PM Modi

After the year 2014, more than double i,e, 15 AIIMS have been established in the country or are in the process of starting,” the Prime Minister said, while virtually addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted that the Central government has established a number of higher education institutes, including IITs, IIMS, IIITs and AIIMS across the country.

“A total of seven new IIMs have been established in the last five to six years. Before this, there were only 13 IIMs in the country. Similarly, for seven decades only seven All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) were serving the country. After the year 2014, more than double i,e, 15 AIIMS have been established in the country or are in the process of starting,” the Prime Minister said, while virtually addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore.

He said that there were 16 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country till 2014, even after so many years of independence.

“In the last 6 years, on average, a new IIT has been opened every year. One of these is also open in Dharwad, Karnataka. As of 2014, there were 9 IIITs in India. In the subsequent 5 years, 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) have been established,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that a lot of focus has been put into the development of infrastructure and structural reforms in higher education.

“In the last 5-6 years, we have continuously tried to help our students to go forward in the 21st century by changing our education system. Efforts in higher education aimed not only towards opening new institutes but also to ensure governance reforms and gender, social participation. At every level of education, the gross enrolment ratio of girls is higher than boys across the country. Even in higher education, and in relation to innovation and technology, the participation of girls has increased,” he said.

“National Education Policy is a huge initiative to bring a fundamental change in the education setup of the country. To make our capable youth even more competitive, a multidimensional approach is being focussed on. An effort is to make youth flexible and adaptable for changing nature of the job,” he added.

top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In