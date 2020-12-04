e-paper
Home / Education / SNAP admit card 2020 to be released tomorrow at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

SNAP admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SNAP admit card 2020.
SNAP admit card 2020.(PTI file )
         

SNAP admit card 2020: The Symbiosis International University will release the SNAP admit card on Saturday, December 5, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

The varsity conducts the SNAP 2020 examination for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses. The SNAP 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to download SNAP admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the link to download the SNAP admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SNAP admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

