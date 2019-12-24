e-paper
Home / Education / Solar eclipse: Odisha government announces holiday in school and colleges

Solar eclipse: Odisha government announces holiday in school and colleges

All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on December 26, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Dec 24, 2019
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
The solar eclipse will begin at 8:20:08 am and end at 11:29:10 am on December 26.
The solar eclipse will begin at 8:20:08 am and end at 11:29:10 am on December 26.
         

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced December 26 as holiday in schools and colleges in the state due to the solar eclipse.

All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on December 26, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Meanwhile, special arrangement has been made at the planetarium here to assist people to witness the celestial event here.

According to the planetarium, the solar eclipse will begin at 8:20:08 am and end at 11:29:10 am on December 26.

Education News